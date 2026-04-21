‘Drama’: Mamata Banerjee takes jibe at PM Modi’s jhalmuri break

The humble jhalmuri, the quintessential Bengali snack made of puffed rice, has added spice to this election season with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday dismissing PM Narendra Modi’s viral jhalmuri stop in Jhargram on Sunday as a “staged drama”.

“It’s all drama. How come a camera was fitted inside the shop when the PM suddenly made an unscheduled stop during the campaign? The entire episode was scripted. The SPG prepared the jhalmuri for him… He (Modi) was seen carrying a Rs 10 in his pocket. Is it believable?” Banerjee said as she addressed a TMC election rally in Murarai Assembly constituency in Birbhum district.