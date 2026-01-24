Breaking the glass ceiling, one shot at a time: Dr. Archana Singh’s journey from a Kolkata hospital to national podium of shooting

Radiologist by profession, sharpshooter by passion — Dr Archana Singh of Kolkata clinches bronze in 10m Air Rifle at the 68th National Shooting Championship, proving it’s never too late to chase a dream. (Fb/Joydeep Karmakar Shooting Academy)

In the busy corridors of Kolkata’s SSKM Hospital, Dr. Archana Singh’s days are defined by precision. As a radiologist, she spends her hours analysing scans and ultrasounds. However, since late 2022, the clinical precision had found a new calling. And in 2026, clinching the Bronze Medal in 10m Air Rifle at the 68th National Shooting Championship (NSCC), she is a doctor with a difference.

Securing the Bronze Medal for the 10m Air Rifle Master Women event, the 47-year-old doctor found herself alongside World Champion Anjali Bhagwat (Silver) and Olympian Tejaswini Sawant (Gold) at the NSCC podium.

Her journey didn’t begin in a sports academy, but at a “fun shooting event” organised at her residential complex Utalika, a few years ago. While most residents were shooting for leisure, Archana was hitting targets with an uncanny, natural rhythm. The coaches from the Joydeep Karmakar Shooting Academy (JKSA) noticed immediately — this wasn’t just beginner’s luck; it was a dormant talent.