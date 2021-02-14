Double-engine talk will lose steam against CM: Abhishek Banerjee

Upping the ante against the BJP, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday tore into the party over a gamut of issues: from its double-engine government narrative, implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), state BJP chief’s remarks on Goddess Durga to Dinesh Trivedi’s surprise resignation.

He said the BJP’s proposed double-engine government would fail before the single-engine power of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Abhishek slammed the BJP for sending 500 of its leaders for campaigning in the state against Mamata and reiterated that his party would win over 250 seats in the Assembly polls due in April-May.

He attacked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for misleading the Matua community by allegedly delaying the implementation of the CAA.

Addressing a public meeting at Kulpi in South 24 Parganas district, Banerjee said, “In West Bengal, there is a woman against whom scores of BJP leaders from all over India — from the BJP national president to prime minister, home minister, defence minister and other Cabinet ministers — are camping in Bengal, saying they will make a double-engine government. The BJP has to use 500 engines to fight one Mamata Banerjee. But their double-engine government will fall flat before the single-engine power of Mamata Banerjee. They are saying that they will win over 200 seats. Let me tell you that we will win over 250 seats in Bengal and Mamata Banerjee will be chief minister for the third time,” said Abhishek.

Referring to Dinesh Trivedi’s surprise resignation as TMC MP in the Rajya Sabha, Abhishek said, “Trivedi was saying he was feeling suffocated. Let him go and get admitted in BJP’s ICU.”

Claiming that the BJP’s only poll plank is the ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogan, the TMC MP said the saffron party did not how to respect women.

“They say ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and not ‘Jai Siya Ram’. This is because they don’t know how to give respect to women. Jai Siya Ram means glory to Sita and Lord Ram while Jai Shri Ram means hail Lord Ram. Look at the way the saffron party showed disrespect to Mamata Banerjee at the birth anniversary celebration of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at the Victoria Memorial in the city. Let me tell you that our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will stand there like Maa Durga to fight the BJP which has weapons like the CBI and ED,” Mamata’s nephew said.

Abhishek also criticised West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh for his remarks against Goddess Durga.

“Dilip Ghosh recently said that people know Lord Ram’s ancestry but not that of Maa Durga. Thus, Maa Durga has no value. Aren’t they ashamed to say this? The Ram they talked about had himself worshipped Devi Durga. He had even offered his eyes to the goddess because he respected women. They say ‘Jai Shri Ram’ but I challenge them to say ‘Jai Siya Ram’. First Sita and then Ram. They will never do it because they have no respect for women,” Banerjee said.

The MP from Diamond Harbour said, “When a girl child is born in Bengal, we call her maa. Don’t we call our girl child maa Laxmi? Disrespect for women is disrespect to Maa Durga. Look at his audacity. He says Devi Durga’s ancestry is unknown. He says who knows Durga? Really? You all remember how Durga slayed Mahisasur. Similarly, the Delhi Mahisasuras will now be slain by the Durga of Bengal.”

Speaking at a conclave in the city on Friday, Ghosh said, “Lord Ram was an emperor. Some consider him an avatar (incarnation). We know the names of his ancestors. Do we know the same about Durga? So, he is considered maryada pruoshottam. Here, we have the Bengali version of Ramayana too. So, Ram is an adarsh purush, maryada puroshottam. Even Gandhiji spoke about Ram Rajya.”

Abhishek asked the BJP to first focus on other states such as Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh rather than worrying about West Bengal, which “is the only state where people are getting free ration and education”, and asserted: “Outsiders will not rule Bengal.”

He accused the Central government of misleading Matuas.

“PM Modi and the BJP are misleading our country on CAA. They have said CAA will be implemented after the vaccination drive ends. CAA was passed in 2019. It has been two years. Now, they are saying it will be implemented after the vaccination drive. This means it’s not happening in reality,” Abhishek said.

“They are promising to give citizenship to Matuas. If they are not Indian then how did you (Narendra Modi) become the PM with their votes? If they are illegal, you are illegal too. You must resign. The home minister too must resign.”

Commenting on the recent disengagement with China at the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Abhishek said, “Why don’t you dare to go to Arunachal and drive away Chinese infiltrators from our land? We want strict action against infiltrators — be it from Pakistan, China, Nepal or Bangladesh. Chinese have control over the Galwan valley, and the prime minister and home minister are saying they will drive away infiltrators from Bengal. Whom are they fooling?”