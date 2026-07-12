‘Don’t want another Nandigram, Singur’: Suvendu Adhikari announces direct land purchase policy in Bengal

“We do not want another Nandigram or Singur,” Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said on Saturday as he announced the government’s decision to rely on direct purchase of land, rather than acquisition, for industrial needs. He also said that his government would introduce a single-window clearance mechanism for investment proposals of Rs 100 crore and above, asserting that land availability would no longer be a constraint for industries in the state.
Speaking at the foundation stone-laying ceremony of a Rs 600 crore facility of Lux Industry Ltd in Dankuni in Hooghly district, Adhikari said, “We do not want another Singur or Nandigram. If investors require land, the government will procure it under the Direct Land Purchase Policy and hand it over. Under this policy, we have given land to the BSF, the Railways, bought land for the National Highway, and new airport. Similarly, for private industrialists, land will not be a problem. We will completely change the land procurement policy.”
In the government’s bid to stop corruption, create a business-friendly environment, and attract fresh investments, Adhikari said, “There will be a single-window clearance system for investment proposals worth Rs 100 crore and above. Such investments will not have to obtain approvals from panchayats, municipalities, municipal corporations or zilla parishads. Instead, clearances relating to land and environment, among others, will be processed through a single-window mechanism involving the West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation (WBIDC) and the state departments concerned.”
Adhikari alleged that the state’s debt had increased from around Rs 2 lakh crore during the Left Front regime to nearly Rs 8 lakh crore under the previous Trinamool Congress government, maintaining that attracting investments was crucial to augmenting the state’s own revenue.
In a message to the industrialists, Adhikari said, “I can assure you that you will reap the benefits of the double-engine government. In more than 20 states, where the NDA or BJP is in power, you are seeing a surge in development, investment, and employment. We have come a long way in tackling law and order. I hope no one came after May 4 asking for monthly dues. No trucks were stopped in Dankuni to extort money. A few incidents have taken place in two or three places, but we have taken action largely.”
Founder of Lux Cozi Industries, Ashok Todi, Industries Minister Tapas Roy, and BJP state president Shamik Bhattacharya were present at the inauguration of this new plant, located just 10 kilometers from Singur. The new facility will be built over an area of 12 lakh square feet.
Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain.
Experience
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express.
Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news.
Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions.
Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal.
Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla.
Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent.
Education
Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting.
Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University.
Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur.
Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More