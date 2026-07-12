‘Don’t want another Nandigram, Singur’: Suvendu Adhikari announces direct land purchase policy in Bengal

“We do not want another Nandigram or Singur,” Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said on Saturday as he announced the government’s decision to rely on direct purchase of land, rather than acquisition, for industrial needs. He also said that his government would introduce a single-window clearance mechanism for investment proposals of Rs 100 crore and above, asserting that land availability would no longer be a constraint for industries in the state.

Speaking at the foundation stone-laying ceremony of a Rs 600 crore facility of Lux Industry Ltd in Dankuni in Hooghly district, Adhikari said, “We do not want another Singur or Nandigram. If investors require land, the government will procure it under the Direct Land Purchase Policy and hand it over. Under this policy, we have given land to the BSF, the Railways, bought land for the National Highway, and new airport. Similarly, for private industrialists, land will not be a problem. We will completely change the land procurement policy.”