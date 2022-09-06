scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 05, 2022

Don’t vilify everyone for one person’s wrong: Mamata on school jobs scam

After Partha's arrest in the school jobs scam and his sacking from the cabinet and suspension from the party, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leadership had distanced itself from the former minister.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File)

In a veiled reference to the arrest of her party colleague Partha Chatterjee in the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment scam, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday hit out at the Opposition parties, saying they should stay away from vilifying everyone for the wrong done by one person.

Addressing a gathering during the state government’s ‘Shiksha Ratna’ ceremony on the occasion of ‘Teachers’ Day’ in Kolkata, the CM said, “A mistake was made. One person did something bad. Some good people also become bad in bad company. It is not right to insult everyone. We have to bring them on the right path. Netaji (Subhas Chandra Bose) said that it is our right to make mistakes.”

After Partha’s arrest in the school jobs scam and his sacking from the cabinet and suspension from the party, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leadership had distanced itself from the former minister. Banerjee, however, had come out in the support of party’s Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal who was eventually arrested in a cross-border cattle smuggling case.

With her education minister Bratya Bose present on the stage, Banerjee while referring to the Vyapam scam in Madhya Pradesh questioned as why the education minister of that state had not been arrested so far.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key-September 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ or ‘...
How alcohol impacts the economy; a long and controversial historyPremium
How alcohol impacts the economy; a long and controversial history
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
‘Whatever history he taught, it was the big picture he highlighted’: Naya...Premium
‘Whatever history he taught, it was the big picture he highlighted’: Naya...

“Those who did not get justice, will be get it soon. The process will take time. I want to provide jobs. Nearly 89,000 teachers will be appointed in the state,” she told the gathering.

The CM added, “Twelve universities were established in the state between 1947 and 2011 (till TMC formed government in state). Another 30 universities and 51 colleges were set up in the past 11 years.” She also slammed the former CPI(M) government in the state, saying no official files from their tenure have been found. “We didn’t take anyone’s job. There is not a single paper from the CPM tenure. I didn’t get any files or papers. Now, mistakes are being caught just because there is documentary evidence,” she claimed.

Referring to alleged corruption in the health department during the CPM rule, Banerjee said, “Retired Justice Ashok Gangopadhyay had observed that someone had made a mistake and they should rectify it.”

More from Kolkata
Advertisement

The Chief Minister also announced to start a new subject in the school curricula which will help students learn ethics. She advised teachers to take a separate class for the subject.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 06-09-2022 at 04:08:03 am
Next Story

June 10 violence: Prayagraj police likely to file chargesheet this week

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

As PM Hasina arrives, taking stock of India-Bangladesh ties
Explained

As PM Hasina arrives, taking stock of India-Bangladesh ties

Bengaluru flooded, residents struggle to stay afloat
Watch

Bengaluru flooded, residents struggle to stay afloat

Hemant Soren govt proves majority in Assembly amid MLA poaching allegations

Hemant Soren govt proves majority in Assembly amid MLA poaching allegations

Liz Truss takes charge of a UK badly in need of direction
Express Opinion

Liz Truss takes charge of a UK badly in need of direction

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

Premium
MIT’s new AI model can successfully detect Parkinson’s disease

MIT’s new AI model can successfully detect Parkinson’s disease

Karnataka: Seer found dead at Sri Guru Madiwaleshwar Mutt in Belagavi

Karnataka: Seer found dead at Sri Guru Madiwaleshwar Mutt in Belagavi

BJP releases ‘sting’ to claim AAP leaders took money under excise policy

BJP releases ‘sting’ to claim AAP leaders took money under excise policy

'Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages': Ahmad Massoud

'Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages': Ahmad Massoud

Premium
Chup Trailer: Sunny Deol chases down a serial killer who targets film critics

Chup Trailer: Sunny Deol chases down a serial killer who targets film critics

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 05: Latest News
Advertisement