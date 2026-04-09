‘Don’t teach Bengal about fish’: Mamata Banerjee takes a dig at PM Modi

Fish, a quintessential Bengali staple, has once again taken centre stage, as Trinamool Congress supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Thursday, took on Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he spoke about the demand and supply of fish in West Bengal.

During a public meeting in Palta, near Barrackpore, in North 24 Parganas district, Mamata Banerjee came down heavily on the Prime Minister, who is also in the state, and said that, despite demand, Bengal is not self-sufficient in fish production and that fish has to be imported from other states.

Hours after Modi’s speech, Banerjee said, “They talk of building ‘Sonar Bangla.’ Today in Haldia, he (PM) stated that there is not enough fish production in Bengal. But what about the fact that they themselves do not allow fish in Bihar, UP, and Rajasthan? In Delhi, shops selling fish and meat are attacked. You do not let people speak in Bengali.”

“Are you not ashamed of it? And then you come to teach us a lesson on fish production? Earlier, we used to import fish from Hyderabad, but now 80 per cent of fish are produced here in Bengal. They need not worry about fish production in Bengal,” she said.

“First, answer why Bengalis in other states are stopped from eating fish or meat. I am not saying everyone must eat non-vegetarian food, but food habits should be a personal choice,” she added.

“However, earlier we had an issue where we consumed premature fish. But under the agriculture department, we grow fish in all water bodies. We started this 4–5 years ago. Earlier, we used to import eggs from Hyderabad, but we have built poultry farms for hens and ducks, and 90 per cent of eggs are now produced here. We used to get onions from Nashik in Maharashtra, but now Murshidabad, Malda, Purulia, and Birbhum cultivate onions,” she said.

Her remark came after the Prime Minister, at a public meeting in Haldia. “You will be shocked to know that there is so much demand for fish. And Bengal is not self-sufficient for its requirements; fish is imported from other states. In 15 years of its rule, the TMC has not been able to give you fish, which is a misfortune,” said PM Modi.

Story continues below this ad

“In your neighbourhood, Bihar used to get fish from other states. But under BJP governance, fish production has increased, and it has become self-sufficient. Ten years ago, Assam too would import fish from other states and now fish production has increased twice the amount, and it now exports to other states,” he said.

‘You have left nothing undone’

The Bengal chief minister also attacked the Centre over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in the state, highlighting the plight of people whose names have been deleted after adjudication.

“What was the need to delete so many voters? They want to conquer Bengal and have deleted the records of over 90 lakh voters. But just as I fought on the streets, I also went to the courts and succeeded in restoring 32 lakh names, and I will ensure the rest are restored too. Those whose names are not on the list should apply to the tribunals. However, I am unsure if they will get the right to vote in the first phase. I want people’s voting rights preserved irrespective of religion or political inclination,” said Banerjee.

“Even in my seat in Bhabanipur, 48,000 votes were deleted initially, and later 14,000 more. Out of 2.57 lakh voters, 60,000 were deleted. They claim they will win Bhabanipur—the last time they won through manipulation. People will answer. You want to win using “bohiragoto (outsiders)” votes and money? You spend money on rallies, use agencies to paste posters, and malign us. You have left nothing undone,” she said, targeting the BJP.

Story continues below this ad

“Elections are happening in other states too—why is Bengal treated differently? Is it because I fight for the people? They have tried to threaten us, but we have not learned to bow down,” she added.

West Bengal Assembly elections will be held from April 23 to April 29 to elect all 294 members of the House. The votes will be counted on May 4.