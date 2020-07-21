Bengal: Don’t pay exorbitant power bills, says minister

West Bengal Power Minister Sovandeb Chatterjee West Bengal Power Minister Sovandeb Chatterjee

State Power Minister Sovandeb Chatterjee Monday asked consumers in Kolkata and Howrah not to pay the “exorbitant” electricity bills until the Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation (CESC) issues revised bills for the months of May and June. After a meeting with CESC officials, he said the power utility firm would not disconnect power supply or collect late fees from consumers, even if the bills were not paid by the due dates.

“CESC told me that these mistakes are mere clerical. I would suggest consumers not to pay the exorbitant electricity bills. Officials told me that they would calculate the power consumption for June separately, and issue revised bills,” Chatterjee said.

Officials of CESC had said physical meter reading in many parts of Kolkata and Howrah could not be done due to the nationwide lockdown, enforced since March 25 to contain Covid-19.

“We had sent low provisional bills based on regulatory guidelines. We had taken into account consumption of the last six months. The provisional amount was low as it included winter months. The balance was adjusted in the current bills making the amounts look inflated,” said a CESC official.

