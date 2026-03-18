‘Don’t know what’s wrong with my performance’: Supporters of TMC MLAs denied tickets protest by burning tyres on roads

There were protests in some West Bengal districts after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday announced the ruling Trinamool Congress’s second list of candidates for the Assembly elections.

In the Khandaghosh constituency in Purba Bardhaman district, resentment within a section of TMC workers surfaced after Nabin Bag was named as the candidate. Block president Aparthib Islam, zilla parishad functionary Bishwanath Roy, and several other leaders warned that if the candidate is not changed, they will resign from their posts and remain inactive during the elections.

The disgruntled leaders alleged that loyal party workers were being sidelined, while those who joined from other parties were repeatedly being given tickets. They demanded that Bishwanath Roy be made the candidate instead of Nabin Bag. Nabin Bag declined to comment on the issue.

In Monteswar, after minister Siddiqullah Chowdhury was named the party candidate, his supporters and those loyal to panchayat samiti president Ahmed Hossain scuffled in Dignagar village. Local police and central forces had to intervene to bring the situation under control.

There have reportedly been multiple allegations against Chowdhury for the past several months.

I don’t know what’s wrong with my performance: Asit Majumdar

Chinsurah MLA Asit Majumdar has hinted at quitting the party after being denied a ticket and even spoken about retiring from politics.

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From the Chinsurah municipality chairman to councillors, many expressed disappointment at Majumdar not being renominated. However, party workers have already begun wall-writing campaigns in support of Debangshu Bhattacharya. Majumdar said perhaps the party believed Bhattacharya could win. He also called himself a “small fry”.

Majumdar shares a long-standing relationship with Mamata Banerjee and is a three-time MLA, having been first elected in 2011.

Speaking to the media, Majumdar said, “Obviously, I was shocked. In many places, I heard decisions were based on performance. I don’t know what was wrong with my performance. You work for 365 days. Even after that, if they say my performance was bad, what will I say? I did talk to Abhishek, but that is confidential. There were six panchayats under me. All of them were with me. They also have a say. I will sit with them in one or two days. I will also sit with my family and do accordingly.”

“If I stay in the party, I will go campaign for him,” he said of Bhattacharya.

I will continue to write for people: Manoranjan Byapari

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Like Majumdar, Balagarh MLA Manoranjan Byapari, a noted writer, was also denied a TMC ticket. He wrote on Facebook that he had faced factionalism during his tenure as MLA, adding that he had entered politics with little and would leave the same way. While he did not clarify his future relationship with the TMC, he indicated a return to his literary life, focusing on writing books.

“I thought I had won a lottery when I became an MLA. This time, the party did not nominate me, and I have no regrets. I will live through my writing and continue to write for people,” he said, adding that he had already mentally prepared for this outcome.

Describing his reaction, Byapari said he had taken an afternoon nap, knowing what was coming, only to be awakened by a flood of calls. Reflecting on his term, he said he never felt like an outsider in Balagarh and would miss the people deeply. He also emphasised that the party, built through the hard work and sacrifices of Mamata Banerjee, has every right to decide its candidates and no one else has a say in that matter.

Protests also erupted in Canning Purba. Alleging that an “outsider” candidate, Mohammad Baharul Islam, had been imposed, supporters of local leader Shaukat Molla took to the streets in several areas on Tuesday night. Tyres were burnt, bringing traffic to a halt. The protesters demanded that Shaukat Molla be fielded instead. Police were deployed to control the situation.

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Shaukat Molla reached the spot and appealed to his supporters to remain calm and accept the party’s decision. However, the protesters remained adamant, arguing that sidelining a leader who has long worked for the people would harm the organisation.

I lost to money: Rajganj MLA Kageshwar Roy

Despite winning four consecutive times, Rajganj MLA Kageshwar Roy has been denied a ticket. In his place, the party has fielded Asian Games gold medalist Swapna Barman. As soon as the decision became public, Roy announced his resignation as the TMC’s Jalpaiguri district chairman. In a sharp remark, he said, “I lost to money.”

Roy has been winning on a TMC ticket since 2009, including the 2011, 2016, and 2021 Assembly elections.

“I never imagined I would not be nominated. I am discussing with well-wishers and will have to make a decision,” he said. Alleging injustice, he added, “I have been with the party since 1998. Now, whoever can pay money gets the ticket.”

He also claimed that the newly nominated candidate had never been active in politics and expressed concern that TMC might lose the Rajganj seat this time. However, he refrained from making any definitive statement about switching parties, saying, “Through the media, I have informed the leadership about my resignation. Let me first see what the party does.”

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District TMC president Mahua Gope told reporters that the decision not to field him was taken by the top leadership. “We were not aware earlier. Despite his age, he has worked well. Some protests are natural, but the party’s decision is final,” she said.

Protests also took place in Amdanga in North 24 Parganas on Wednesday morning after the TMC fielded Pirzada Kasem Siddiqui, dropping MLA Rafikur Rahman. Party leaders and workers protested by burning tyres on Duttapukur–Nilganj Road. They demanded that Rahman be renominated as the candidate.