Don’t increase tuition fees for new academic year: Govt to private schools

The Mamata Banerjee government on Wednesday urged private schools across the state to refrain from increasing tuition fees for the new academic year in view of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In a video message, which was uploaded on his Facebook page, State Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said the state government had received complaints from some guardians that a section of private schools increased fees.

“The Education Department and I have personally received a number of complaints from several guardians that a section of private schools have increased tuition fees despite the hardship faced by people during this unprecedented crisis. I, hereby, urge these schools to roll back any such decision for the greater interest of students. I also request the schools to take a humane approach in case of those students who are unable to pay their monthly fees,” said Chatterjee.

