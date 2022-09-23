scorecardresearch
Don’t inconvenience people during celebrations: CM to Puja organisers

"I have only one request to Sujit babu. Don't block the roads. I should not hear that people had to miss their flight due to overcrowding or road blockade. I keep my eyes open during the Puja and know everything that is happening. If I come to know of something, I will not address you as 'babu' then. I will speak in some other language. As public representatives, we must ensure that no one faces problem because of us," she said.

“I have only one request to Sujit babu. Don’t block the roads. I should not hear that people had to miss their flight due to overcrowding or road blockade. I keep my eyes open during the Puja and know everything that is happening. If I come to know of something, I will not address you as ‘babu’ then. I will speak in some other language. As public representatives, we must ensure that no one faces problem because of us,” she said.

