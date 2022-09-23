Don’t inconvenience people during celebrations: CM to Puja organisers

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday told the Durga Puja committees that while celebrating the festival the revellers should not block roads or pathways, thus causing any inconvenience to the public.

Addressing the event organisers after the Durga Puja inauguration at Sreebhumi Sporting Club in Lake Town, Banerjee cautioned her ministerial colleague Sujit Bose against any

untoward situation that may arise due to overcrowding during the celebrations.

“I have only one request to Sujit babu. Don’t block the roads. I should not hear that people had to miss their flight due to overcrowding or road blockade. I keep my eyes open during the Puja and know everything that is happening. If I come to know of something, I will not address you as ‘babu’ then. I will speak in some other language. As public representatives, we must ensure that no one faces problem because of us,” she said.