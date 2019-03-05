Don’t conduct polls with help of ‘blacklisted’ cops: BJP to EC

The BJP on Monday asked the Election Commission not to conduct the Lok Sabha elections with the help of “blacklisted” police officers in West Bengal. A BJP delegation, led by party leader Mukul Roy, met West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Ariz Aftab and pressed for their demand. The BJP raised the issue days after former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar, who was transferred to CID last month, was recently given additional charge of Special Task Force and Economic Wings of Kolkata Police.

“Some SPs are transferred to CID but the officers continue to work in that district even after the transfer. Some police officers are transferred from their posts but remain in the same district. Recently, the former Commissioner of Police was transferred to STF which is very much under the Kolkata Police. The state government is trying to conduct the polls with blacklisted police officers. We have told the Election Commission that polls should not be held with the help of these officers. If needed, then election in West Bengal must be postponed as polls cannot be held under the present administration,” Roy told reporters outside the CEO office. Roy also claimed that the blacklisted police officers have become “blue-eyed boys of the state government”.

“Some blacklisted police officers who have been asked by the Supreme Court to appear before it have become the blue-eyed boys of the state government. A person who sits on a dharna with Mamata Banerjee is given the job to conduct polls. This is the state of affairs in Bengal,” he said.

The BJP leader also drew the attention of the Election Commission to Sunday’s Vijay Sankalp rallies which were not allowed in the state. “There is no democracy in Bengal. Our Vijay Sankalp rallies were stopped by the police in the state. They arrested our workers who were carrying the national flag. These policemen are acting at the behest of the ruling Trinamool Congress. The Lok Sbha polls cannot be held impartially, if these police officers are deployed for poll duties. Today we urged the EC to take adequate measures to hold an impartial election,” Roy said.

A response from the state government was not available on this.