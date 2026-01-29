‘Don’t be affected by what’s said on social media, TV’: Outgoing DGP Rajeev Kumar to police force

Rajeev Kumar, Director General and Inspector General of Police, West Bengal, with his wife Sanchita Kumar during his farewell parade at Alipore Bodyguard Lines, in Kolkata, Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026. (PTI Photo)
Speaking at his farewell parade at Alipore Bodyguard Lines in Kolkata, Kumar said, “Civil society expects us to lay our lives in the line of duty. This is a matter of pride for us. We are always ready for sacrifice. Many a time, we face difficult challenges. We have to face big problems. If we can show true courage in the face of challenges, we will be successful… True courage does not mean to fire bullets or charge baton. True courage means to stand firm. Courage is not only taking action, courage is also standing firm.”
“Whatever people say on social media, what people say on TV, it does not matter. True courage does… Our conscience should guide us,” Kumar, who is set to retire on January 31, added.
He also called for strengthening the unity between the Kolkata Police and the West Bengal Police. “Our strength is in our unity, both the Kolkata Police and the West Bengal Police. In this state, with its population, areas, and geopolitical situation, pose unique challenges. Such challenges are in no other state. We have coastal areas as well as hill areas and all types of challenges… Police have a significant role in countering Maoist activities. Officers face challenging situations regularly, and courage is their real strength,” said Kumar, adding, “West Bengal Police is among the best in the country”.
“Keep your family and friends close. In challenging times, they give us strength. My gratitude and love to all,” added Kumar.
As Kolkata Police Commissioner and later as DGP, Kumar’s tenure was marked by several controversies, including him being questioned by the CBI in the Saradha chit fund scam. Earlier this month, Kumar accompanied Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as she barged into the I-PAC premises during the raids carried out by the ED in connection with the coal smuggling case.
When he was Kolkata Police Commissioner, Kumar was accused by the Opposition of tapping their phones and acting on the behest of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) dispensation.
In February 2019, the CBI raided Kumar’s house for investigation in connection with the Saradha chit fund case. In an unprecedented move, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had sat on a dharna at Kolkata’s Esplanade in protest. After about 70 odd hours, Mamata Banerjee ended her dharna after the Supreme Court directed that no coercive steps, including arrest, should be taken against the Kolkata Police Commissioner.
