‘Don’t be affected by what’s said on social media, TV’: Outgoing DGP Rajeev Kumar to police force

Rajeev Kumar, Director General and Inspector General of Police, West Bengal, with his wife Sanchita Kumar during his farewell parade at Alipore Bodyguard Lines, in Kolkata, Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Stating that conscience should guide the police force, outgoing West Bengal Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar on Thursday told police personnel not to be affected by what people say on social media or TV debates.

Speaking at his farewell parade at Alipore Bodyguard Lines in Kolkata, Kumar said, “Civil society expects us to lay our lives in the line of duty. This is a matter of pride for us. We are always ready for sacrifice. Many a time, we face difficult challenges. We have to face big problems. If we can show true courage in the face of challenges, we will be successful… True courage does not mean to fire bullets or charge baton. True courage means to stand firm. Courage is not only taking action, courage is also standing firm.”