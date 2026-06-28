Dola Sen accuses rival leaders of forgery and impersonation as Trinamool rift deepens

Rajya Sabha MP and Trinamool Congress national joint secretary Dola Sen filed a criminal complaint against key leaders of the rival party faction, accusing them of forgery, cheating, and criminal impersonation.
Sen, representing the Mamata Banerjee-led faction of the party, submitted the written complaint to the officer-in-charge of the New Town police station under the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate. The complaint names prominent leaders, including former MP Ritabrata Banerjee, West Bengal Ministers Arup Roy and Biplab Mitra, Javed Khan, and Sandipan Saha, for actions allegedly committed during a meeting at a luxury hotel in New Town on June 22.
The core of the dispute concerns the alleged unauthorised use of the official party’s branding to claim leadership roles. Sen’s complaint asserts that the rival faction illicitly duplicated party properties to mislead state authorities.
“Ritabrata Banerjee forged the Symbol and Name of the AITC to fraudulently create the Letter Head of the AITC, using which he submitted a letter dated June 22, 2026, to the Speaker of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, impersonating himself to be the ‘General Secretary.’ In view of the above, you are requested to consider this instant communication as information under Section 173 of the BNSS, 2023, and act in accordance with law forthwith,” the complaint states.
The letter alleges that this group is in contact with leaders of the BJP and the National Citizens Party of India (NCPI) and is accused of attempting to “defraud party workers, supporters, and the public” by collecting money in the TMC’s name.
The complaint seeks the immediate registration of an FIR, and Sen requested the police to “conduct a prompt, fair, and thorough investigation into this serious matter, including taking all necessary steps for the preservation and collection of electronic and other evidence”.
The timing of the police complaint is politically significant, arriving just hours after the faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee held its second high-profile organisational meeting within a single week.
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According to sources, 47 former councillors attended a meeting to discuss strategies for the upcoming civic polls and the rally scheduled for July 21. The rival group is reportedly working to rebuild the party’s organisation from the ground up after its recent defeat in the state Assembly elections.
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness.
Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics.
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Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement.
Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region.
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