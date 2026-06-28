Dola Sen accuses rival leaders of forgery and impersonation as Trinamool rift deepens

Rajya Sabha MP and Trinamool Congress national joint secretary Dola Sen filed a criminal complaint against key leaders of the rival party faction, accusing them of forgery, cheating, and criminal impersonation.

Sen, representing the Mamata Banerjee-led faction of the party, submitted the written complaint to the officer-in-charge of the New Town police station under the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate. The complaint names prominent leaders, including former MP Ritabrata Banerjee, West Bengal Ministers Arup Roy and Biplab Mitra, Javed Khan, and Sandipan Saha, for actions allegedly committed during a meeting at a luxury hotel in New Town on June 22.

The core of the dispute concerns the alleged unauthorised use of the official party’s branding to claim leadership roles. Sen’s complaint asserts that the rival faction illicitly duplicated party properties to mislead state authorities.