Dogs let loose on Kolkata cops during search at ‘drug peddler’s house, 1 injured

A notice outside the house of the wanted drug peddler warning about the dogs. (Express photo) A notice outside the house of the wanted drug peddler warning about the dogs. (Express photo)

Kolkata Police had a tough time conducting a search at the residence of a wanted drug peddler in Tangra, Kolkata, on Wednesday, as the family members let loose their two pet dogs on the officers to prevent them from entering. A police constable, Amit Mondal, was injured after being bitten by one of the dogs.

According to police, acting on a tip-off on Wednesday, officers from the Narcotics Cell, Detective Department and Anti-Rowdy Squad kept a vigil in the Sealdah area and caught an wanted drug peddler, who has been identified as Joydev Das (31) of Tangra under the jurisdiction of Entally police station.

“He was apprehended with nearly 1.1kg of charas in his possession,” said Joint CP (Crime) Murlidhar Sharma.

Police said after interrogation was complete, a team led by Das went to his residence to conduct a search operation. According to police, before they reached Das’ house, his family members set fire in the room, where a huge quantity of cannabis was stored, to destroy evidence.

Police said after reaching their house, Das instructed the two dogs — a Rottweiler and another Doberman — to bite the constable. Immediately the dogs jumped on the policemen. Members of the Dog Squad then chased the two pet animals away.

“They had let loose two of their pet dogs to stop the police team from conducting a search. The assistance of the Dog Squad was taken for the seizures. Constable Amit Mondal of Dog Squad received injuries due to dog bite,” said Sharma. However, police carried out the search successfully and recovered about 21.8 kg of ganja.

A case has been started against Das at Entally Police Station under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Police said another case was started by Tangra police under IPC sections against Das’ wife and other family members for destruction of evidence, burning some quantity of ganja and ordering the dogs to attack the officers.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App