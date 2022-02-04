Does the Governor call you…don’t be bothered by political pressure: Bengal CM to SP

The growing differences between West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made an appearance in an administrative review meeting on Thursday after she asked the Superintendent of Police of Purba Medinipur district if he was working under “political pressure” and if the Governor “calls” him with instructions.

During an administrative meeting organised at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata, Banerjee asked SP K Amarnath, “Are you afraid to work there? Does the Governor call you? Don’t do this, don’t do that, don’t do it… Of course, even if he says that, you will not say it now. But you don’t need to be bothered about it. Remember, you are working for the state government.”

She also cited the example of East Midnapore District Magistrate Purnendu Majhi and told the SP, “Purnendu is working. Learn by watching him!” Sources said that the Chief Minister’s allegations come in the wake of the clout that BJP MLA from Nandigram Suvendu Adhikari enjoys in Purba Medinipur district.

Police recently arrested two leaders of the Indian National Trinamool Trade Union Congress in Haldia on charges of extortion at an industrial establishment. Raising the issue, the CM said attempts were being made to stoke communal riots in the district for “political purposes”. “I am getting complaints about your district. Attempts are being made to organise a riot in a planned manner. I have told you for a long time. But you did nothing. I intervened after that,” she told Amarnath.

In response, Amarnath said, “We have investigated and taken action, madam. We have deployed additional forces.” Stopping the SP mid-way, the Chief Minister said, “Those who are behind the riots could be Hindus or Muslims, and not of any religion. Those fuelling the riots have an agenda. So, you have to take it seriously.”