Doctors’ forum writes to IMA over ‘incident’ in state body polls

The Joint Platform of Doctors, West Bengal, has written to the Indian Medical Association (IMA) demanding an exemplary punishment against those involved in “unethical” behaviour during voting on March 5 when the association’s state elections were held.

“A number of miscreants, most of them doctors registered with the West Bengal Medical Council, blocked a portion of the busy Lenin Saran road in the city, hurled abuses and scuffled with each other. They were led by two senior doctors holding crucial positions in the government and the medical council,” read the letter.

Blaming two factions for the incident, the forum said, “Such unbecoming incident within the IMA was never witnessed by the medical fraternity. We feel that they blatantly violated the provisions of the Professional Conduct, Etiquette and Ethics Regulations, 2002, of the Medical Council of India, and maligned the dignity and honor of the profession.”