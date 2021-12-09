Doctors’ body writes to CM, seeks rollback of move to pull down institute

THE REGIONAL Institute of Ophthalmology (RIO) of the Calcutta Medical College is on the verge of being demolished and a trauma care centre is likely to be set up there. A decision in this regard was taken by the Rogi Kalyan Samiti recently. However, a section of doctors and their organisations have protested the move. The Association of Health Service doctors on Wednesday wrote to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee demanding that the decision be rolled back.

“The resolution passed by Rogi Kalyan Samiti stated that RIO (Regional Institute of Ophthalmology) will be demolished to make way for a ten-storey trauma centre with state-of-the-art facilities. Whether the trauma centre should be welcomed on a highly congested and super busy roadway on either side is a separate question. But in any case we can’t even think of demolishing a building with such rich heritage. On 1926, it started as Eye Infirmary and was the first-of-its-kind in British India. Till the 1960s, patients from all over India came to this institute that was regarded as best in the country. Practically, a great number of teachers as well as the renowned ophthalmologists in the city and abroad are products of this Institute. Simply wishing it away by proposing to demolish, is quite unthinkable. We aren’t sure, how the proposal cropped up ; but, it’s in every sense preposterous, to say the least. We strongly condemn this misadventure,” read the letter undersigned by Prof Manas Gumta General Secretary AHSD West Bengal.