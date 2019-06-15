Doctors’ agitation: Actors and activists urge Mamata Banerjee to find a solution

Written by Shriya Dasgupta

Several prominent personalities have lent their support to the agitating doctors with some of them even urging Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to find a solution to the impasse, which entered the fourth day on Friday.

Asserting that the Chief Minister should have spoken more humbly on Thursday, actor-filmmaker Aparna Sen said, “I do not support the way she spoke to the doctors. She should have spoken to them humbly because threats do not get anything done. There is no harm or no shame in saying sorry… That will not hamper her popularity.”

Banerjee, who visited SSKM Hospital on Thursday, warned the junior doctors of consequences if they do not rejoin work, but the defiant agitators have refused to abide by the order. They asserted that the protests would continue till their demands are fulfilled.

The filmmaker also appealed to Banerjee to talk to the junior doctors face to face and end the impasse. “The CM is the guardian of the state. She is not just the guardian of the patients waiting outside but also of those young brilliant doctors who are working day in and day out throughout the year. I think all she needs to do is to sit and talk to the protesters to solve the crisis,” she said. “She (Banerjee) has to understand that she needs to listen to them rather than doing all the talking… She must understand that the junior doctors are hurt. What they have asked is not much… The state government has the responsibility to look into the security of the doctors. If doctors need to think about their security, how will they work?” Sen added.

The filmmaker told the agitators that actor Parambrata Chatterjee also wanted to reach out to them, but could not make it. “Chatterjee has also urged the government to ensure that no such attacks happen again,” she added.

Actor Koushik Sen also slammed the state government over the impasse. “It is a major crisis and the administration must understand it. Instead of distributing money to clubs and spending money to organise festivals, the administration must give protection to the doctors. If needed, she must stop holding film festivals and use that money to provide these doctors security,” Sen said.

Musician Rupam Islam said that it is the doctors who are most concerned about the patients. “If they have been forced to go on a strike, then we must realise how deep the trouble is. The administration must solve this problem as soon as possible and they must solve it through dialogue. The CM’s speech didn’t sound very friendly yesterday,” he said.

Eminent doctors like Dr Arjun Dasgupta and Dr A K Ghoshal also extended their unconditional support to the protesters. “We are with you in every step,” said Dasgupta.

Celebrities like Anupam Roy and RJ Praveen have also voiced their support in favour of the doctors on social media. “Why should those who save our lives get beaten up every time? It is our responsibility to ensure their safety,” tweeted Tollywood actor-turned-TMC MP Dev.

With PTI inputs

(Shriya Dasgupta is an intern with the The Indian Express)