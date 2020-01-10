Doctor ‘jumps to death’ from a Kolkata building

The police and fire service were called, while the neighbours also tried to stop him. (Representational) The police and fire service were called, while the neighbours also tried to stop him. (Representational)

A 28-year-old doctor jumped to death under mysterious circumstances from an AC opening of his flat on a 12-storey building in ECO Park police station area on the eastern fringes of Kolkata on Wednesday night.

According to police sources, Dr Dharmendra Kumar Choudhury, got heavily drunk in the evening. “His wife Dr Bhumika Bhavna said as she tried to stop him from drinking more alcohol, he sent her outside and locked himself in his room. He then started ransacking his house, as narrated by his wife,” said an official.

The police and fire service were called, while the neighbours also tried to stop him.

In the meantime Dr Choudhury managed to jumped down from 12th floor. He was rushed to Bidhannagar Sub Divisional Hospital by police and local people, but was declared brought dead. Police have filed an unnatural death case and initiated a probe.

