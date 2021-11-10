Doctor among three held for death threat to ex-chief secy

A DOCTOR at the KPC Medical College and Hospital here and two others have been arrested by the Kolkata Police for allegedly sending a “threat letter” to Alapan Bandyopadhyay, former state chief secretary and Chief Adviser to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

According to the police, preliminary investigation has indicated that the accused doctor is suffering from some mental health issue. His medical history would be looked into, they said.

Police identified the arrested suspects as Dr Arindam Sen (41), Bijoy Kumar Kayal (65) and Manish Shaw (43), all residents of Kolkata. Police said Kayal is a typist while Manish is employed as a personal driver of the accused doctor.

According to the police, on October 25, the accused doctor sent seven letters from a post office, one of which was addressed to Calcutta University Vice Chancellor Sonali Chakravarty Bondhopadhyay – Alapan’s wife – wherein he threatened Alapan and said he would be killed.

A case was registered at Hare Street police station on August 26 under IPC sections 170 (personating a public servant),

419 (cheating by personation), 500 (defamation) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Typist Bijoy Kumar Kayal was arrested on Monday after a tip-off. According to the police, he revealed during interrogation that he had typed the letter at the behest of Dr Arindam Sen.

Later in the day, Sen was nabbed by the police in front of his residence and his driver was also held. “Dr Sen works at KPC Medical College. He used to send his driver with draft letters to the typist and then get these mailed through his driver. He was doing this for the past two years and has written such [threat] letters to several people,” said Joint Commissioner of Police (crime) Murlidhar.

“He himself told us that he is under mental stress. In some instances, he wrote such letters as he had some grudge. In some cases he was influenced by TV news and wrote letters, he claimed to us,” added Murlidhar.

Police got relevant details from post office authorities and are likely to collect a copy of these letters for investigation. According to the police, the driver was also aware that there was “something fishy” and that these were being sent in some other person’s name.

“We got the names of some suspected persons from the persons whose names he had written in the letters. It was a long list. Technical analysis and CCTV footage helped us. Thus, the typist was arrested,” said an officer.