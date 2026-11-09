Bengal tigress escapes again, by digging tunnel 5 days after capture in Assam

Five days after being tranquilised and brought back from Assam, Doars Rani, the tigress part of West Bengal’s first relocation programme, has escaped again.

This time the tigress escaped from a 2.2-hectare acclimatisation enclosure where it was kept inside the Buxa Tiger Reserve in Alipurduar.

According to forest department officials, the tigress dug into the soil under the two-foot-thick and four-foot-deep concrete foundation of the enclosure’s fence to escape from the enclosure.

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“The tigress somehow dug into the soil under the enclosure’s foundation and made a tunnel to escape from the enclosure. Its absence was noticed at around 2 pm on Sunday. Its radio collar is working, and we are tracking it,” said an official.