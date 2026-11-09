Bengal tigress escapes again, by digging tunnel 5 days after capture in Assam

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Five days after being tranquilised and brought back from Assam, Doars Rani, the tigress part of West Bengal’s first relocation programme, has escaped again.
This time the tigress escaped from a 2.2-hectare acclimatisation enclosure where it was kept inside the Buxa Tiger Reserve in Alipurduar.
According to forest department officials, the tigress dug into the soil under the two-foot-thick and four-foot-deep concrete foundation of the enclosure’s fence to escape from the enclosure.
“The tigress somehow dug into the soil under the enclosure’s foundation and made a tunnel to escape from the enclosure. Its absence was noticed at around 2 pm on Sunday. Its radio collar is working, and we are tracking it,” said an official.
According to sources, the tigress has already crossed the Bala river and is moving towards Assam again.
The tigress was last located near the 27-mile forest village inside the tiger reserve, but officials find it difficult to track through radio signals since it sometimes moves through shadow zones inside the forest.
Sixty forest guards, three elephants, and senior officials have been pressed into action to track the tigress.
On November 3, nearly 10 days after it left the Buxa Tiger Reserve and ventured into Assam, the tigress was tranquilised and caged near the Raimona National Park in the neighbouring state.
Armed with nets, three elephants, earth movers, and teams with tranquiliser guns, the forest department officials of West Bengal and Assam began a joint operation to cage the tigress. It was finally captured in Gilaguri in the Dotma area of Assam’s Kokrajhar district.
Doars Rani was brought from Bihar’s Valmiki Tiger Reserve and released in Buxa Tiger Reserve — a protected forest and national park spanning over 760 sq km in north Bengal’s Alipurduar district — as part of the state’s first tiger relocation programme.
However, on October 24, the three-year-old tigress strayed into the Raimona National Park, travelling over 100 km from Buxa.
It was first spotted near Assam’s Hatigarh village, where it killed three domesticated pigs and four piglets. It then strayed to Narayanpur village in Gossaigaon subdivision in Kokrajhar district, following Barsijhora village near Dotma town in Kokrajhar, which was then cordoned off.
In December 2024, tigress Zeenat, hailing from Simlipal in Odisha, had travelled over 300 km and crossed Jharkhand to enter Bengal. It was later tranquilised and caged in Bankura.
Historically an important tiger landscape in north Bengal, habitat degradation, changes in land use and a decline in prey availability significantly affected the conditions needed to sustain a resident tiger population in Buxa, the Ministry of Environment had said in a statement.
The tigress’ release was meant to mark the beginning of a phased recovery in Buxa.
After being tranquilised and caged in Valmiki Tiger Reserve in Bihar, the tigress was flown in on a military aircraft to Hasimara Air Force Station in Alipurduar in the early hours of September 30. It was then taken to the Rajabhatkhawa forest area under Buxa Tiger Reserve.
On October 2, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari released the tigress into the wild from its 2.2-hectare soft enclosure. The plan, Minister Oraon had said then, was to first establish one tiger unit — a tiger and two tigresses.