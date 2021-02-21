Kolkata: Do you want CM to bow to Delhi, asks TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee

On a day when the TMC launched its polls slogan 'Bangla nijer meyekei chaye' (Bengal wants its daughter), Abhishek said the whole of state — from “the sea to the mountains” — were rooting for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Express Photo)

Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday raked up the “insider-outsider” debate again by asking the people if they wanted a Bengali woman “to bow her head to Delhi”.

On a day when the TMC launched its polls slogan ‘Bangla nijer meyekei chaye’ (Bengal wants its daughter), Abhishek said the whole of state — from “the sea to the mountains” — were rooting for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Addressing a public meeting at Nagarakata’s European Club Maidan in Jalpaiguri, the Diamond Harbour MP said, “It’s up to you to decide your vote. But we will work for five years with our heads bowed. Do you want the Bengali woman to bow her head to Delhi; let her submit to foreigners? Is that what you want?”

Abhishek continued: “The verdict of the people from the sea to the mountains is that Bengal wants its own daughter. Mamata Banerjee will be the only one to fight against injustice in Delhi.”

He also mocked BJP’s charge that TMC’s ‘Joy Bangla’ slogan was borrowed from Bangladesh. “The BJP says if it comes to power, it will make a golden Bengal. If I say Joy Bangla, I am a Bangladeshi. If you say Sonar Bangla, I am patriotic.”

Meanwhile, TMC’s south Kolkata unit held a rally from Jadavpur police station to Jadu Babu Bazar in Bhowanipore area as part of party’s statewide campaign against rising fuel prices. Another rally was held from Thakurpukur to Behala.

TMC student wing Trinamool Chhatra Parishad will organise protests at a number of petrol pumps while MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, under the banner of Banga Janani Bahini, will lead similar protests in the next two days. Chandrima Bhattacharjee will organise a day-long protest at Esplanade under the banner of Trinamool Mahila Congress on Monday while party’s trade union wing will also demonstrate in presence of MP Dola Sen, and ministers Sujit Bose and Purnendu Basu.