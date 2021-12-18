Division bench rejects BJP appeal seeking CAPF deployment

A DIVISION bench of the Calcutta High Court on Friday rejected an appeal filed by the BJP over its plea to deploy central force in the Kolkata civic polls.

The appeal was made against a single bench order of the High Court that rejected the party’s plea recently.

The order issued on Friday read, “So far, no instance of violence has been pointed out nor along with the writ petition, any such material has been enclosed which furnishes a ground for deployment of the Central Paramilitary Forces in the forthcoming Kolkata Municipal Corporation elections. Therefore, at this stage, we do not find sufficient material to accept the prayer. However, we take note of the submission of the learned Additional Solicitor General that within six hours, the Central Paramilitary Forces can be sent to avoid any untoward incident. Hence, we direct the State Election Commission (SEC) to take an appropriate decision having due regard to the ground situation in consultation with the state authorities for deployment of Central Paramilitary Forces, in case, if the need arises, to ensure free and fearless elections.”