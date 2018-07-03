Divide in Congress over TMC tie-up: Rahul Gandhi to meet state leaders

Adhir Choudhury at the press meet in Kolkata on Monday. (Express photo by Partha Paul) Adhir Choudhury at the press meet in Kolkata on Monday. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has convened a meeting of the party’s senior leaders from the state on July 6 in New Delhi. This comes at a time when several Congress MLAs are likely to join the ruling TMC.

“I have got a call from the office of Rahul Gandhi informing me that he has wished to meet senior leaders from West Bengal on July 6. I was asked who should be in the delegation. I said MLAs, MPs, former MPs and other senior capable leaders,” said state party president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

The development comes in the wake of some senior Congress leaders meeting state Education Minister Partha Chatterjee recently to explore an alliance with the TMC for 2019 Lok Sabha elections to counter the BJP, which has seen a dramatic rise in vote share in Bengal. Last week, Congress Lok Sabha MP Abu Hasem Khan Choudhury even met UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and briefed her about the talks. However, another section of Congress leaders, including state party president Chowdhury, is opposed to having an alliance with the TMC.

Alleging that Congress MLAs and leaders are being forced to leave the party through “intimidation” and “allurement”, Chowdhury claimed that some MLAs even admitted that they couldn’t take the pressure.

“I call it desertion. Some of our MLAs are deserting us. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee herself is hell bent on demolishing Congress in the state. Some of our MLAs and leaders are being forced to leave the party through intimidation and some through allurement,” he said at a press meet at Bidhan Bhawan (state Congress headquarters).

When asked about MP Abu Hasem Khan Choudhury’s recent meeting with Partha Chatterjee, Chowdhury said, “It is common that an MP can visit a minister’s house and talk to him. We meet political people in Delhi. What is it to do with alliance issue? He went there on his personal capacity.”

Asked whether Bengal Congress would support Trinamool candidates in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Chowdhury said, “Let the question come to me. I will answer it. If Rahul Gandhi asks me the question, I will answer him.”

“We have had an alliance with the Left during the (2016) Assembly polls. The AICC approved it. There was clamour from the grassroot-level party workers for an alliance with the Left. Everything was communicated to Delhi,” said Chowdhury, who is known to be a staunch supporter of an alliance with the Left parties.

With Lok Sabha polls round the corner it is important for Congress to hold ground in West Bengal where it has four out of 42 Lok Sabha seats.

