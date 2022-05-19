scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 19, 2022
Distribute midday meal supplies to parents during vacation, govt tells schools

This will be the first time that midday meal supplies will be distributed among schoolchildren during summer vacation, a school education department official said.

By: PTI | Kolkata |
May 19, 2022 7:13:16 am
Earlier, such supplies were provided to the students during the pandemic period when schools were closed. (Representational/File)

The West Bengal government has asked the state-run schools to distribute midday meal supplies among parents of the students during the summer vacation so that the children are not deprived of the facility.

Earlier, such supplies were provided to the students during the pandemic period when schools were closed.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

In a notice, the education department on Tuesday directed all district magistrates to arrange for distributing midday meal supplies among guardians of beneficiary students, “during the summer vacation at respective school point”.

The notice also asked the officials to chalk out a distribution plan by May 25 so that the distribution of supplies could be carried out by every school.

Each student would get 2 kg of rice, 2 kg of potato, 250-gram sugar, 250-gram pulses and one piece of soap, the notice said.

