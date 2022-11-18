scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

Disband WBSSC if teachers hired illegally can’t be removed, says Calcutta High Court

Justice Biswajit Basu made the observation while hearing a petition of the WBSSC to review an earlier order by Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, directing immediate termination of services of the illegally appointed teachers in the state-run schools.

Calcutta High Court, WBSSC, West Bengal School Service Commission, bengal teachers hired illegally, West Bengal, Kolkata, Indian Express, current affairsThe commission argued that the teachers under question have been in service for more than three years and there has been no complaint of delinquency against them so far. Therefore, it sought permission of the court to make fresh appointments but after keeping the services of the teachers in question intact.

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday said that it is better to wind up the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) if the teachers who got appointments through unfair means cannot be terminated.

Justice Basu, however, said that illegal appointments cannot be tolerated at any cost and asked the SSC to give them alternative positions but not those of teachers. The WBSSC informed the court that since there is no connection between the commission and the state government in the matter, it was not possible to appoint these teachers in any other department. Upon hearing this argument, the court observed that it is better to wind up the WBSSC if it cannot terminate the service of such teachers. The matter will come up for hearing again on November 18.

First published on: 18-11-2022 at 05:21:49 am
