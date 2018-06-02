Directorate of Revenue Intelligence rescues exotic animals, arrests three

The rescued animals were taken to Alipore Zoo. (Representational Photo) The rescued animals were taken to Alipore Zoo. (Representational Photo)

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has rescued gibbons, civets and more than 40 exotic birds and arrested three persons from Basanthi highway.

“Acting on specific input, gibbons and civets, each in a pair, and more than 40 exotic birds, all of foreign origin, were recovered,” said a DRI official.

Following the seizure, DRI informed the state Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and officials of the Wild Life Crime Control Bureau, Kolkata. The rescued animals were taken to Alipore Zoo. Alipore Zoo Director Ashis Samanta said, “They have been kept in hospital and are under proper care. After 20 days, they will be released from hospital.”

DRI sources said the animals were smuggled into India through the Indo-Bangla border in North 24 Parganas.

32 kg gold seized

The DRI has seized 32 kg of gold, worth Rs 10.32 crore, and arrested three persons in Siliguri, sources said.

“It (the gold) was smuggled from China to India through the Indo-China border in Sikkim”, said a DRI official, adding it is one of the largest such seizures made in east and northeast India.

