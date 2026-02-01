‘Directionless and visionless’: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee lashes out at Union Budget 2026

Ahead of the upcoming Bengal Assembly elections, Mamata Banerjee alleged that no money had been allocated to the state. (File photo)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Sunday launched a scathing attack on the 2026-2027 Budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman calling it a “Humpty Dumpty” budget.

On her way to Delhi, the Chief Minister told media persons, “It is a directionless, visionless, missionless and actionless budget. It is an anti-women, anti-poor, anti-farmer, anti-youth, anti-SC, anti-ST, and anti-OBC budget. Education, social security, and fertiliser subsidies declined. It is totally garbage. The economy is derailed”.

Ahead of the upcoming Bengal Assembly elections, Banerjee alleged that no money had been allocated to the state.

“They have not given a single paisa to Bengal; only one tax is there, GST. They are taking our money and saying they are giving us money. It is our money. What they are collecting from Bengal, the Central Government is not giving the funds. We are to get about more than Rs 2 lakh crore, so they do not have the moral authority to run the government and finish the country like this,” she added.