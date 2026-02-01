‘Directionless and visionless’: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee lashes out at Union Budget 2026

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Sunday launched a scathing attack on the 2026-2027 Budgetpresented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman calling it a “Humpty Dumpty” budget.
On her way to Delhi, the Chief Minister told media persons, “It is a directionless, visionless, missionless and actionless budget. It is an anti-women, anti-poor, anti-farmer, anti-youth, anti-SC, anti-ST, and anti-OBC budget. Education, social security, and fertiliser subsidies declined. It is totally garbage. The economy is derailed”.
Ahead of the upcoming Bengal Assembly elections, Banerjee alleged that no money had been allocated to the state.
“They have not given a single paisa to Bengal; only one tax is there, GST. They are taking our money and saying they are giving us money. It is our money. What they are collecting from Bengal, the Central Government is not giving the funds. We are to get about more than Rs 2 lakh crore, so they do not have the moral authority to run the government and finish the country like this,” she added.
She alleged that the Centre wants to destroy the country’s economic and constitutional structures, as well as the independent agencies of the social, economic, and federal sectors, all of which are vanishing. “Only talking too much and less work. They only use jugglery of words, which cannot affect one; it has to give advantage to the people, so that the common people can enjoy the facilities.”
The Chief Minister further alleged that the announced freight corridors have been pending for the past 15 years.
“The freight corridor that they are talking about from Dankuni, I had placed that in the 2009 Budget… We have already announced six corridors that will cover the entire state: Dankuni to Bardhaman, Bardhaman to Bankura, Bankura to Durgapur, and Purulia to Durgapur. Other is Kalyani to Bardhaman, Birbhum, Malda, Siliguri, and Coochbehar. So, what they said about the three corridors is absolutely garbage; it’s a blatant lie. It is already in process, and we have started working.”
“We have started the Jungle Sundari Project in Purulia. For this economic corridor, Rs 72,000 crore will be invested, and many people are already investing. They are setting their cement hub. Bengal is now a cement hub, a coal hub, a leather hub, and a skill hub. Even Amazon, Flipkart and others are doing business in Dankuni, Kalyani, and other places,” she further added.
The Bengal chief minister further said the markets tumbled after the Union Budget announcements. “Sensex is down over 1000 points and Nifty below 25,000. There is a proverb in Bengali ‘chorer ma er boro gola (the mother of a thief shouts the most)’.”
Bengal CM will meet with the Chief Election Commissioner at 4 pm Monday.
