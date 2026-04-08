‘Direct and unequivocal call to violence’: BJP complains to Election Commission over TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee’s speech

The West Bengal unit of the BJP on Wednesday filed a complaint with the chief election commissioner (CEC) against Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP and party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee for allegedly making highly objectionable remarks, including explicit threats of violence against the party and its workers, at a rally in Raina.

“During the course of the rally, Banerjee said, ‘In the first phase—wherever voting takes place, from the northern regions all the way to Junglemahal—everyone must break the BJP’s head, neck, arms, and legs. And in the second phase—in East Bardhaman, South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, and Kolkata—we will break their necks and spines, and then bid them farewell with the chant: Bolo Hari, Hari Bol (equivalent of Ram Naam Satya Hai) and lift the outsiders onto the funeral pier’,” the letter claimed.

The letter further stated that these “objectionable remarks” constituted a “direct and unequivocal call to violence against a recognised national political party and its workers”. “The language employed is highly inflammatory and is clearly intended to instil fear, intimidate political opponents, and vitiate the atmosphere necessary for the conduct of free and fair elections in the state of West Bengal. Such remarks pose a serious threat to public order and democratic functioning,” the letter added.

The BJP argued that such statements violated the Model Code of Conduct and undermined the principle of free and fair elections by attempting to coerce and intimidate party workers and supporters through threats of physical harm. The party further alleged that it had previously submitted representations against TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee for similar remarks, but no action had been taken.

“Such reprehensible conduct seems to run across the TMC leadership. It is also pertinent to highlight that the period following the last Assembly elections 2021 in the state of West Bengal was marked by significant post-poll violence by the TMC at the behest of the TMC leadership,” the letter alleged.

The BJP also alleged that such incidents had resulted in the deaths of more than 55 karyakartas, gang rapes of women, countless injuries, and damage to property. “The gravity and scale of such incidents even prompted the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to take note and issue a scathing report against the West Bengal government and its administration. The final report by the NHRC described the state of West Bengal as one where the ‘law of ruler’ prevailed instead of the ‘rule of law.’ This was followed by a CBI investigation under orders of the Hon’ble High Court at Calcutta,” the letter said.

‘Urgent steps warranted’

The BJP further alleged that Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee exercise considerable influence over party workers at the grassroots level, and such statements aggravate tensions and embolden cadres, creating an unpleasant and volatile electoral environment. “Their statements and conduct, therefore, warrant consideration with the utmost seriousness by this Commission…In light of the seriousness of the matter, urgent and stringent steps are warranted to prevent further deterioration of the electoral environment,” the letter added.

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The BJP requested the Election Commission to take immediate cognisance of the incident, impose necessary restrictions, including censorship or prior scrutiny, on speeches delivered by Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee to prevent further dissemination of inflammatory and provocative threats.

Assembly elections will be held in two phases in West Bengal, on April 23 and April 29. The results will be announced on May 4.