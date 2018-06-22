Dilip Ghosh’s ‘encounter threat’ BJP a militant group… I dare them to touch us: Mamata

CM Mamata Banerjee. (Express photo) CM Mamata Banerjee. (Express photo)

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday called the BJP a “militant organisation” and slammed state party president Dilip Ghosh for threatening her party leaders with “direct encounter”.

“We are not a militant organisation like the BJP. They are arrogant and intolerant. They are religiously biased. They don’t like Muslims, Christians, Sikhs — they are even differentiating between the upper caste and the lower caste Hindus. They are threatening to carry out encounters. Just because they are in power in Delhi, they are talking about hurling bombs. I dare them to come and touch us. We will show them their place,” Mamata said.

“Someone is saying that they will encounter us. Let them try. What happened during the panchayat polls? Where were they? We are a democratic party. They (BJP) always give provocative speeches and use such language. Those are hollow words. When polls come, they start fleeing. They are using divisive tactics and money power to influence people. They are against the people,” she said while speaking at an extended core committee meeting of TMC.

While addressing party workers in Jalpaiguri district on Tuesday, Ghosh had said, “A lot of TMC leaders are flexing muscles and threatening our workers. Either they will go to jail or there will be direct encounters.”

Mamata accused the BJP, the Congress, the CPI(M) and the Maoists of joining hands against the TMC in Bengal and alleged that the saffron party is manipulating EVMs to increase its vote share in the state. “Beware. The BJP has tampered with EVMs in the past and can do so again in the future… In recent (by) polls in Mahestala, 30 machines (EVMs) mysteriously broke down,” she said.

