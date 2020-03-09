Young women consuming drugs, doing indecent acts in videos: Bengal BJP chief

The Midnapore MP said, “All of us — guardians, authorities in colleges, schools and the education minister — should think about this decadence in society.” The Midnapore MP said, “All of us — guardians, authorities in colleges, schools and the education minister — should think about this decadence in society.”

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Sunday said it is unfortunate that a section of women are indulging in “indecent” acts like making videos with distorted lyrics of Tagore songs and chanting “provocative” slogans at street protests “after consuming drugs”.

Ghosh, who was attending a cha chakra (tea session) with local people in Golf Green area, said, “It is a matter of deep concern how some of the young women are becoming unaware of self-respect, dignity, culture, ethos and committing indecent acts on video. I am not blaming anyone but it is a decadence of the society. For some days, protests are being held and women drugged to sit in the front row of such protests to raise provocative slogans throughout the day. We must introspect where the society is heading.”

The BJP leader went on to say that these women may also become “victims of violence in the streets” if they continued to behave like that.

The Midnapore MP said, “All of us — guardians, authorities in colleges, schools and the education minister — should think about this decadence in society.”

Urban Development minister Firhad Hakim described Ghosh’s comments as “uncivilised and barbaric”. He said Ghosh has “insulted” women of the state on International Women’s Day.

“He has picked a stray incident to show disrespect to all the women of Bengal,” Hakim said.

