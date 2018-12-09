Kolkata: Dilip Ghosh, three others booked for ‘holding public rally’ in Cooch Behar

The state police Saturday filed a suo-motu case against BJP leaders, including the party’s state president Dilip Ghosh, in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiye, national secretary Rahul Sinha and general secretary Raju Banerjee, for holding a public rally in Cooch Behar district on Friday.

Advertising

“A case has been registered. Actions has been taken as per law,” an official told The Sunday Express refusing to divulge further details on the matter. The leaders were booked under sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 189 (Threat if injury to public servant), 506 (criminal intimidation) and under section 32 of the Police Act, he said.

“The public meeting was already scheduled. Since people had already arrived at the venue, I went on the dais to express our gratitude. I told the crowd that we will not be addressing the meeting. In fact, those who have been named in the case were not even present on the stage. It shows their (police) intention. If they (police) continue to act like this, it will be clear how police work here in the state,” said Ghosh.

The rath yatra in Cooch behar was postponed following a single bench order by the Calcutta High Court. The state government had opposed the yatra saying it may create law and order problem since it was scheduled to pass through many communally sensitive areas. After the cancellation of the event, BJP supporters gathered at Jhinaidanga where Ghosh expressed his gratitude from the stage in a short speech.

Advertising

“The matter is sub-judice. If the High Court has stayed the rally and the meetings in Cooch Behar, then it is only common sense that you don’t hold a meeting,” said senior TMC leader Arup Roy.

Meanwhile, Jalpiguri police arrested eight BJP supporters for attacking the police on Friday. Around 16 policemen were injured in the clash .

BJP submits letter to state govt

A BJP delegation submitted letters to the state government Saturday, stating its readiness to join discussions over its ‘rath yatra’ as directed by the Calcutta High Court, a PTI report said.

The delegation was led by BJP state vice-president Jayprakash Majumdar and senior party leader Mukul Roy. “We have said in the letters that the BJP is ready to join the discussion in an hour’s notice on any time within December 12 as directed by the Calcutta HC,” Majumdar told PTI. The situation is that the state government is not capable of maintaining law and order. Also, there is no democracy in the state,” said Roy, according to the PTI report.