Saturday, Aug 27, 2022

After Dilip Ghosh, Sukanta slams CBI for ‘tardy’ probe into post-poll violence cases

Majumdar's comments came days after the central leadership cautioned Ghosh over his remarks against the central investigation agencies.

BJP state chief Sukanta Majumdar (File)

After BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh, the party’s West Bengal unit president Sukanta Majumdar has criticised the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for its “tardy probe” into the alleged post-poll violence cases in the state.

“We would have been happier if the CBI had shown promptness in the investigation into the cases of post-poll violence in the state. It has been more than a year, but it (justice) is taking longer than anticipated. The culprits should have been arrested earlier. Had the investigation taken place at a proper time, then more people would have been arrested. We will be happy if the CBI expedites the probe,” Majumdar told reporters in Kanchrapara in North 24 Parganas district.

Majumdar’s comments came days after the central leadership cautioned Ghosh over his remarks against the central investigation agencies. Ghosh had last Sunday alleged that “some ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders have a setting with CBI officers” that prompted the Union Finance Ministry to send Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials to probe corruption cases in West Bengal.

However, in a volta face, Ghosh on Friday stated that he “has full faith in the CBI”, days after alleging that “a section of CBI officials was hand in glove with Trinamool Congress leaders”.

Meanwhile, an organisational meeting of the party’s SC morcha took place at ICCR in the presence of central SC Morcha leaders. The party has decided to intensify its movements against the TMC government in the state.

Majumdar, who was scheduled to attend the meeting, could not come due to his engagement in other programmes.

CBI: 3 aides of Anubrata held

The CBI on Saturday raided multiple locations in West Bengal’s Birbhum district in connection with the violence that followed last year’s assembly elections and arrested three people considered close to TMC’s district president Anubrata Mondal, officials said. They were arrested from the Kankalitala after the CBI raided their houses in the area, officials said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Ganesh Mandal scraps politically-themed decorations featuring replicas of Shinde, Uddhav

