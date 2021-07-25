Dilip Ghosh slams TMC govt over ‘rising unemployment’

BENGAL BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Saturday took a dig at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s upcoming Delhi visit, saying that Opposition parties are not aware of the “real on-ground situation”. He also criticised the state government over “rising unemployment” in Bengal.

“Anyone can go to Delhi. It was just before the Lok Sabha polls in 2019 that Opposition leaders, including Mamata Banerjee, shared a stage and raised their hands. But what happened after the polls? Trinamool Congress (tally) went down from 34 seats to 22 seats. Some other Opposition parties became irrelevant. Opposition parties can hold meetings in Delhi but they are unaware of the reality on the ground. People love (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi,” said Ghosh during a press conference in Kolkata.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to visit Delhi soon and hold meetings with leaders of Opposition parties. “What about the lakhs of jobs TMC promised they would provide in the state? They (state government) said they will make Silicon Valley in New Town. Empty land lies there. If you visit Singur (former site for Tatas’ Nano factory) you will see wild flowers growing there,” said Ghosh.

“Bengal’s unemployment rate is 26 per cent and youths are going to Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and other states to find jobs. This is Bengal’s progress and the CM is visiting Delhi. She is aspiring to become the PM,” Ghosh added.

On the fake vaccine and illegal Covid vaccination camps issue in Bengal, Ghosh said, “People are not getting free vaccines that the Centre is sending to Bengal. The vaccines are instead being sold in the black market. “The Centre is sending vaccines to each state according to its population. There is no hue and cry in other states. But here, TMC leaders and complaining that there are not enough doses. Do they have a proper delivery system in place?”

On CM’s announcement of ‘Khela Hobe Divas’, Ghosh said the BJP would mark the day as ‘Paschim Banga Banchao Dibas’ (Save West Bengal Day).