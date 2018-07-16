Dilip Ghosh slams CPM for planning protest during PM visit

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh. (Express file photo/Partha Paul) West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh. (Express file photo/Partha Paul)

State BJP president Dilip Ghosh targeted the CPM for the latter’s plan to protest in Midnapore on Monday, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to address a rally there.

“Those who have lost their relevance and try to prove their existence by making an appearance before some big people. They try to float with the help of the media. They have lost their strength and do not have the opportunity to prove their worth,” Ghosh said Saturday evening.

The CPM had recently announced that its workers would wave black flags in front of the prime minister.

The state BJP chief further said, “The charisma of our prime minister will remain intact, come what may. No one can dent his popularity in the country through such protests.”

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App