Dilip Ghosh slams CM over floods blame game

BJP national vice-president and former Bengal unit president Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to address why some parts of the state witnessed floods instead of writing to PM Narendra Modi and the Jharkhand government.

At a news conference, Ghosh said, “Mamata Banerjee does nothing except blaming the central government whenever there is a flood in Bengal. Centre sends crores to undertake the dredging of canals. Where do these funds go? Mamata Banerjee undertakes aerial surveys and blames the DVC [Damodar Valley Corporation].

She then writes letters to the PM and also to the Jharkhand government. Instead of doing this, Banerjee should address why the state witnesses floods.”

The comments came days after the CM accused the DVC of releasing excess water from its barrages following heavy rainfall without informing the state.