Dilip Ghosh prays at Tirumala for ‘political change’, TMC takes a jibe

In a video message issued by him, Ghosh said that he “prayed for the political change in West Bengal”. In a video message issued by him, Ghosh said that he “prayed for the political change in West Bengal”.

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Sunday offered prayers at Tirumala Temple in Andhra Pradesh on the occasion of Magh Purnima.

In a video message issued by him, Ghosh said that he “prayed for the political change in West Bengal”.

“I prayed for people’s happiness and prosperity. I also prayed for peace in West Bengal. I have also prayed for a political change in Bengal. We hope that the violence ends in Bengal and peace returns,” Ghosh is heard saying in the video message.

The ruling Trinamool Congress, however took a dig at Ghosh, saying that “people have rejected the BJP in West Bengal”.

“He should pray for the return of his mental balance. That should be his first priority. He could not help retain his own seat from Kharagpur Sadar Assembly constituency. People have rejected them (BJP) and so there is no point visiting temples and offering prayers,” said Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee, pointing to his controversial remarks.

Ghosh had won the Assembly election from Kharagpur Sadar seat in 2016. However, the seat fell vacant after he won the Lok Sabha polls last year from Medinipur parliamentary constituency. The BJP had failed to retain the Kharagpur Sadar seat in an Assembly bypoll held last year.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.