Dilip Ghosh, other top BJP leaders attend former Bidhannagar mayor’s Ganesh Puja

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh, party national executive member Mukul Roy and national leader Arvind Menon on Monday attended a Ganesh Puja organised by TMC MLA Sabyasachi Dutta in Salt Lake, fuelling speculations of his possible move to BJP in future.

Dutta, who had stepped down as Biddhannagar mayor following a no-confidence motion against him, has been at the loggerheads with the TMC leadership.

Dutta, who has hosted Roy on a number of occasions at his house, said everyone is welcome to attend his puja.

“When he was with the TMC, Mukul Roy had come here. Even when he had taken a sabbatical, he had come here Today (Monday) he has come here again as he is a member of the local club. Dilip da (Ghosh) has come as he is a resident of Biddhannagar area. We have sent invitation cards to all the residents of Biddhannagar. This place is open for all and anyone can come,” Dutta said.

Ghosh after his visit said that he is free to go wherever he wants.

“My party president has not imposed any restriction on me. If TMC leaders Subrata Mukherjee and Sujit Bose invite me to their pujas, I will attend them too.”