Dilip Ghosh slams Mamata Banerjee for not visiting protesting doctors at NRS

State BJP president Dilip Ghosh Sunday criticised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for not paying a visit to the protesting doctors at NRS Medical College and Hospital. Addressing the media at the state BJP headquarters, Ghosh urged the junior doctors to resume work and save the patients.

“She does not have time to visit NRS, but has time to sit on a dharna for IPS officer Rajeev Kumar. She must resolve the present crisis. Patients are suffering because of her ego. They have done no wrong. The doctors, too, need to resume work. They can hold talks with the state government but simultaneously they must provide treatment to the patients,” Ghosh said.

He said they were supporting the doctor’s protest but were not forcing them to continue with the protest. “On moral grounds, we are supporting their protest. But that does not mean we can provoke them. We may have met them and they have also went to Raj Bhawan to meet the Governor. But we want normalcy to return as soon as possible. We don’t want the situation to go on forever,” Ghosh said.

The BJP leader also denied allegations that his party was behind the killing of a TMC leader in Hooghly district’s Khanakul. “We are not the one who are creating political violence here. Over 50 of our workers have been killed in the state. One of their workers have been killed in infighting and the TMC is blaming us for the death. Our workers are not involved in such incidents,” he said.