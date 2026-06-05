Jobs to infra, government to focus on rural economy: Panchayat minister Dilip Ghosh

From laying roads and constructing houses to filling job vacancies, the new BJP government will strengthen the rural economy in all spheres, state Panchayat Minister Dilip Ghosh said on Thursday.

In his first press briefing as Panchayat Minister, Ghosh said that several Central schemes for rural areas that were halted during the previous TMC rule will be relaunched very soon, including VB-G RAM G (Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Aajeevika Mission – Gramin), the rural job scheme, from July 1.

“All preparatory work—such as issuing project notifications, drafting various rules, forming steering committees, and training all stakeholders—is already underway. As per the new guidelines, eligible job cardholder families will be provided 125 days of wage employment in a financial year, which will include a provision of 60 ‘work-free’ days as prescribed by the law. The expenditure for this scheme will be shared between the Center and the State in a 60:40 ratio,” the minister said, adding the annual expenditure of the scheme will exceed Rs 12,850 crore and will benefit over 2.5 crore job card holders.