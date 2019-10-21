Dilip Ghosh: Hope Abhijit Banerjee will give suggestions to solve economic crisis

Days after at least two senior BJP leaders criticised Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee for his “Left-leaning ideas”, party state president Dilip Ghosh expressed hope that the economist will give suggestions to tide over the economic crisis in “India and the entire world”.

“I am sure he will give good suggestions for overcoming the economic crisis that India and the entire world is going through. He is a big personality and has made a huge achievement. Many people are expressing their views and are entitled to their opinion,” said Ghosh during Gandhi Sankalp Yatra in Kamarhati, North 24 Parganas.

Recently Bengal BJP leader and national secretary Rahul Sinha, not only supported the comments of Union Minister of Commerce and Industries Piyush Goyal on Banerjee, but also courted a controversy by stating that people with second wife, who is a foreigner, are mostly getting the Nobel prize.

“Mostly, people with a second wife, who is a foreigner, are getting the Nobel. I do not know whether this is a degree for getting the Nobel. Piyush Goyal is right. These are the people who are colouring economy with Leftist ideals. They are trying to run the economy with Leftist ideals. But, in India such ideals are dead,” Sinha had told a television channel.

Earlier on Friday, Piyush Goyal took a swipe at Banerjee saying that “his thinking is totally Left-leaning and people of India have totally rejected it”.

The state government has already made plans for felicitating Banerjee. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee recently visited his residence in Kolkata and met his mother. Presidency University too has planned to confer DLit on him.

Meanwhile, during the yatra also attended by Minister of State Nityanand Rai, Ghosh said that people want change in Bengal. “They want the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government and its reign of terror to go. That is why we are getting such a good response to our yatra. The TMC is half finished in Lok Sabha and will be totally finished in the Assembly polls in 2021,” said Ghosh.

The yatra which will cover all the 42 Lok Sabha constituencies of Bengal.