Dilip Ghosh does a U-turn: ‘I have full faith in CBI’

In a volta face, BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh said that he has full faith in the CBI, days after alleging that “a section of CBI officials was hand in glove with Trinamool leaders”.

Speaking with reporters on Friday, Ghosh said, “CBI is our only hope (for justice). There is no other way. The court has also put faith in the CBI. The way investigations are going on (in various scams), we have full faith that we will get to the root of the corruption. I had said something else earlier as I was not satisfied with the progress of the investigation in the post-poll violence case where our workers were beaten up.”

The central BJP leadership had sought a report from the Bengal BJP on Ghosh‘s remarks against the CBI.