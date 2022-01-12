Dilip Ghosh claims was manhandled on campaign, cops say he flouted norms

BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday alleged that he was manhandled by the police while campaigning for the Asansol Municipal Corporation election on January 22.

The former BJP state chief claimed that the police heckled him and also scuffled with his security guard. The police, on the other hand said, Ghosh violated the Covid norms and guidelines laid down by the Election Commission and was, therefore, stopped from campaigning. They also claimed that Ghosh used force to continue with campaigning and even staged a dharna on a road.

“I was campaigning with five of our workers. There were two MLAs, two of our candidates and myself. Now if local residents come out of their house and accompany us then we cannot do anything. The police only acts when the BJP indulges in political programmes. So many TMC leaders and candidates are flouting the guidelines. But they don’t act against them. This is nothing but a desperate attempt by the TMC to stop the BJP,” Ghosh told reporters. He later called off the dharna and left the place. Earlier in the day, Ghosh was also stopped by TMC candidate from ward 41, Ranbir Singh, who lodged a complaint with him against Bigu Thakur, the BJP candidate from the same ward. In 2015, Thakur had won the civic election from Asansol. Singh told Ghosh that the BJP candidate had not done any development in the area and looted people’s money since being elected councillor.

Reacting to the incident, TMC leader Moloy Ghatak said, “Despite knowing the present Covid situation, Ghosh was campaigning in the area with a large number of party supporters. This is very unfortunate.”