Dilip Ghosh calls Aparna Sen ‘anti-national’ over BSF remark

BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh on Friday called actor-director Aparna Sen an “anti-national” for her alleged comments opposing the extension of the BSF’s jurisdiction.

Ghosh’s remarks came after Sen was sent a legal notice by BJP leader Anirban Ganguly.

Speaking to reporters at Eco Park at Rajarhat in Kolkata, Ghosh said people like Sen know only to oppose Centre’s moves and decisions.

“They have always been anti-nationals. Their only job is to oppose everything (the central government does). They have always opposed Hindutva. They owe their wealth, respect and recognition to the people of the country and are yet not bothered about their interests. They have failed to read the pulse of the people,” Ghosh said.

The former BJP state president said people like her are trying to show people that they exist by protesting such decisions made in the larger interest of the country and its people.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) recently issued a notification extending the BSF’s jurisdiction in Assam, Punjab and West Bengal from 15 km to 50 km. On Monday, the national award winning filmmaker reportedly spoke against the BSF at an event at the Kolkata Press Club.

Angered by her statements against the BSF, the BJP’s Anirban Ganguly sent a legal notice to Sen on Friday demanding that she apologise for her alleged comments.

Sen had said that the Border Security Force is being given more power than they should get and also urged the state government to think about people living in the border areas.