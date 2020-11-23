Dilip Ghosh a ‘virus’, says Anubrata; CBI, ED ‘making vaccines’ for you, retorts BJP

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh (File photo)

Trinamool Congress (TMC) strongman Anubrata Mondal has described state BJP president Dilip Ghosh as a “dangerous virus”, drawing a strong response from the saffron outfit that said the ruling party’s days were numbered and central agencies were “making vaccines” for Mondal and his party colleagues.

At an event on Saturday, the TMC Birbhum chief invited Ghosh to join the ruling party. He said, “Dilip Ghosh is a dangerous virus. There is no virus like him in West Bengal. I am asking Dilip Ghosh to come to TMC and work with our booth workers. If Dilip Ghosh comes to the TMC, the booth committee workers will accept him. But since he is a dangerous virus, he will have to be sanitised first with cow dung.”

When asked for his response, Ghosh told reporters here that the TMC leader is known for making such “noise”, and the remark was no match for all that he had said before.

“Anubrata Mondal has been making such statements for a long time. But the fury…the decibel limit seems to have gone feeble. I think the connection to the audio speaker [Anubrata’s rhetoric] will gradually stop when the Assembly poll nears. We will ensure that.”

Ghosh said his party seeks to free the people of Birbhum from the “terror” unleashed by Mondal’s men. Birbhum now was “a hub of bomb-making”, he alleged.

“In the past, too, Mondal made similar statements but it was all fluff and no substance. He had said he would drown my voice with drum beats if I stepped into Birbhum. I was ready to counter him with ‘dhamsa madol [a folk musical instrument]’. But that was not needed as he didn’t muster the courage to challenge me. I have visited Birbhum many times. I will be visiting Birbhum in three to four days again,” Ghosh added.

State BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu said in Durgapur, “Starting from Anubrata, every Trinamool leader with a virus will be vaccinated by central agencies. The ED [Enforcement Directorate] and the CBI [Central Bureau of Investigation] are preparing vaccines for them.”

