Friday, Feb 10, 2023
‘Digital Payment Utsav’: UCO Bank launches UPI 123 Pay-IVR-based services

UCO Bank observed ‘Digital Payment Utsav’ in association with the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) in New Delhi on Thursday.

On the occasion, the bank launched UPI 123 Pay-IVR-based services — named ‘UCO BHIM VOICE’ — in 10 languages for the citizens of India holding accounts in any bank, said a statement issued by the bank.

The service was launched at ‘Digital Payment Utsav: Digital Payment Se Pragati Ko Gati’, an initiative by MeitY, to increase awareness and accelerate the adoption of digital payments in the country, said the statement.

This initiative will empower the end user even in the farthest corner of the country with basic feature phones to check their account balance, send money, recharge their mobile number, book LPG and pay their electricity bill just by calling the number 08045163777 from their registered mobile number, said the statement.

More from Kolkata

On the occasion, UCO Bank has been conferred by MeitY with two awards — ‘Utkarsh Puraskar’ for achieving the second highest percentage of Digital Payment Transaction (Category: Small & Micro Banks) in Public Sector Bank and ‘Pratishtha Puraskar’ for achieving target with the highest percentage in BHIM-UPI transactions (Public Sector Bank).

First published on: 11-02-2023 at 02:47 IST
