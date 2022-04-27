scorecardresearch
Tuesday, April 26, 2022
Differently abled minor ‘tied up & molested’ in Jalpaiguri

Three such cases were reported in the district on Tuesday, said police, adding that they have registered cases and initiated probes.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
Updated: April 27, 2022 5:08:12 am
Police, however, said most of the cases of sexual assault reported in the past few days involved neighbours.

A disabled minor girl was allegedly tied up and molested in Jalpaiguri district on Monday night.

Police said one person was arrested for molesting the girl.

Three such cases were reported in the district on Tuesday, said police, adding that they have registered cases and initiated probes.

“Every complaint is being dealt with seriously, and police stations have also been told to ensure proper action is taken as soon as any such complaint is received,” said an official.

Read |Jalpaiguri: Minor who set herself ablaze over threat to withdraw rape bid complaint dies

Police, however, said most of the cases of sexual assault reported in the past few days involved neighbours.

The current incident took place on the day another teenage girl in the district died while undergoing treatment, weeks after she set herself on fire after being threatened to withdraw a complaint of the attempt to rape.

In a separate incident, a mentally challenged woman was allegedly raped in a tea garden in North Dinajpur district.

Upon receiving information, police rushed to the spot, rescued the woman and sent her to a hospital. A probe is on, police said.

