Didi opposed CAA as she’s worried about holding iftar on roads: Yogi at Bengal rally

Launching a scathing attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claimed Saturday that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee opposed the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) because “she was worried if Hindus increase in number, how will iftar be held on the streets”.

Campaigning for the Bharatiya Janata Party in the West Bengal elections, Adityanath addressed election rallies in Nabadwip, Katwa and Bagda assembly constituencies.

He alleged: “Everyone witnessed TMC’s hooliganism during the first phase of polling. But when the results come on May 4, the TMC goons will look to open a puncture shop, while others are worried about saving their lives by becoming road sweepers.”

He further added, “Today, under TMC rule, Bengal is struggling for its identity. Industries are shutting down, farmers are not getting fair prices, youth are not getting jobs, and government employees are not receiving full salaries.”

Criticising the TMC for opposing the CAA when it was tabled in the Parliament in 2019, Adityanath claimed that under the CAA, many people in Bengal have received Indian citizenship, adding that, “Mamata Didi does not like it. She is worried that if Hindus increase in number, how will iftar be held on the streets.” He claimed that in contrast, in his state, no one can offer namaz or organise iftar parties on the roads, adding that even sound does not come from mosques there.

He added: “A large number of people from the Matua community live here, many of whom came to India in 1947 and 1971. The Congress, CPI(M) and TMC did not want them to get Indian citizenship, but because of PM Modi, the Matua community now feels secure as Indian citizens.”

He said he distributed citizenship and land ownership certificates to displaced Hindus from Bangladesh in Lakhimpur Kheri on April 12, adding that some Matuas and other displaced Bengalis reside in over four districts of Uttar Pradesh.

He claimed the mafia “nurtured by” the Congress and SP had their “bones crushed” by bulldozer action in his state.

The Uttar Pradesh CM further claimed: “Mamata Didi opposes Durga Puja, idol immersion, and Hindus in Bengal. She imposes restrictions on chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’.”

Story continues below this ad

He claimed the Kolkata High Court had to intervene when the TMC government “failed to act” against those attacking Durga Puja processions in the state.

Caption: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a public meeting in the Nabadwip Assembly constituency of Nadia district in West Bengal on Saturday. PTI