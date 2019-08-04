‘Didi Ke Bolo’ initiative: Trinamool turns to cartoons to reach out to masses

Trinamool Congress is banking on cartoons in Bengali, along with T-shirts and visiting cards, to spread the word on the party’s recently launched initiative — Didi Ke Bolo. To reach out to masses, party leaders in the districts are also leaving no stone unturned — from visiting villages to holding meetings, and even singing songs on people’s request.

Several Bengali cartoons are being used to popularise the campaign. One of the first cartoon collages, posted by TMC on social media, depicts a man from rural Bengal, who is facing a problem. His neighbour then advises him to call up the toll-free number. An operator is seen handling his call and later, the chief minister is seen reading his complaint.

“These are ways and means to reach the common man. The cartoon is in Bengali, which is spoken in the state. It shows how a person who faces any problem can call up the toll-free number and his complaint will reach Didi. Cartoons are an effective way of reaching out to people,” said a senior TMC ministe.

Meanwhile, TMC leaders in almost all the districts have started visiting several villages, holding meetings and having food at the houses of party workers. In some places, people have registered their complaints to the leaders.

According to sources, State Tourism Minister Gautam Deb visited a village in his constituency of Damgram-Phulbari, where he had held a meeting. He also sang a song to villagers there. A few local residents, however, vented their ire over corrupt practices of a section of local leaders.

“I was there to spread the message of our chief minister. Some people requested me to sing and I obliged. We urged the people to call the toll-free number and connect with the CM,” said Deb.

State Jail Minister Ujjal Biswas visited Dhubulia in Nadia and held meetings with the local people and party workers, sources said.

“Mamata Banerjee has done so much for the people. There are so many government schemes for all sections and ages of people. Our aim is to connect with the people and our workers. I will visit more villages soon. I am happy with people’s response,” said Biswas.

However, Rabindranath Ghosh, party MLA in Cooch Behar, who on Saturday visited a village had to face complaints from a section of people regarding the ‘cut money’ issue. He had to return without spending the night at the village.

“People had some complaints, but those were before we came to power. I will spend a night at another village,” said Ghosh.

On July 29, Banerjee launched “Didi Ke Bolo” (Tell Didi) digital campaign to reach out to the masses and strengthen her party’s grassroots connection.

She announced that over 1,000 TMC leaders, including all its MPs, MLAs, ministers and other post holders, will travel to 10,000 villages across West Bengal in the next 100 days to talk to people and strengthen the organisation.

Banerjee during a news conference at Nazrul Mancha announced a toll-free number (9137091370) and a website (www.didikebolo.com) and asked people to raise their grievances and suggestions directly to her.