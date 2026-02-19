‘Didi is now my leader’: Kurseong BJP MLA B P Sharma joins TMC, attacks saffron party for ‘doing nothing for Gorkhas’

Rebel BJP MLA Bishnu Prasad Sharma joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) Thursday. A vocal supporter of a separate Gorkhaland state, he was inducted into the Mamata Banerjee-led party at the Trinamool Bhavan in Kolkata in the presence of Bengal ministers Shashi Panja and Bratya Basu.

After his induction into the TMC, Sharma said, “I would first like to address the people of Kurseong who elected me. When the last Vidhan Sabha session concluded, I announced that I am a free bird. I have not disrespected the mandate of the people. Some will criticise my decision; I do not care much about such criticism. I will try to fulfil your dream of a better society and a better future. Mamata Banerjee is the only leader who can challenge today’s degrading nationwide politics.”

“I believe humanity is the only religion, yet I was forced to indulge in communal politics and raise communal slogans… Every year, elections take place in different states across the country. BJP’s central leaders remain occupied with managing those polls. If all their time is spent on elections, when will they find the time to work for the country?” asked Sharma.

“I have not joined the TMC for a ticket. Even if the party does not give me a ticket, you will see me in TMC,” he added.

The Kurseong MLA has been speaking out against the BJP for two years now. During the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Sharma contested as an Independent candidate to protest against the BJP’s decision to re-nominate Raju Bista for the Darjeeling seat. Since then, his distance from the party has grown significantly.

“My decision to join the TMC today (Thursday) is rooted in a deep commitment to development, not a disregard for the mandate of the people. Over the last five years, I have witnessed the resilience of this state; despite the withholding of central funds, progress has never stalled. This experience has made it clear that in today’s political landscape, there is only one leader with the vision and strength to navigate these challenges, and it is Mamata Banerjee,” Sharma told reporters.

The Kurseong MLA also attacked the BJP over the Gorkhaland issue, stating, “Should I play the politics of jumla with my electorate? The BJP will do nothing for the Gorkhas. They have sent an interlocutor – IPS officer Pankaj Kumar – but he does not have an appointment letter from the Home Ministry. He comes and stays in a private hotel. His bills are being paid by Darjeeling MP Raju Bista. The interlocutor does not have an official phone number. He does not have a personal secretary. He does not have a contact address. No public hearing has taken place. The interlocutor has been sent only before elections to mislead the Gorkhas once again. Darjeeling cannot be developed by placing faith in the BJP.”

‘Important Gorkha leader’

TMC leader Panja said, “We welcome his decision. It was evident that he (Sharma) often felt uncomfortable in the Legislative Assembly, as the BJP failed to participate in logical discussions and constructive politics. On several occasions, when BJP MLAs staged walkouts, he chose to remain seated.

“He is an important Gorkha leader, a farmer, and someone deeply connected to the grassroots of North Bengal. Many of his long-pending projects are now going to be materialised. There is a wide gap between what the BJP says and what it does, and he has clearly understood this reality.”

Interestingly, Sharma had maintained close contact with BJP Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari. When Sharma fell ill recently, Adhikari personally arranged for his medical treatment. Regarding the disgruntled MLA, Adhikari had once said, “He might be upset with the party, but he will not join the TMC.”

For the past year, Sharma avoided entering the BJP legislative party room in the Assembly. While he sat with the BJP legislative group during Assembly sessions, he abstained from all party programs.